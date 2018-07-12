‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals One Character’s Shocking Royal Heritage

Attack on Titan isn’t one to overlook bloodlines, and it seems one character just got a massive DNA update. After all, there is another royal running around, and fans are not sure how to react to the big reveal.

So, here’s your spoiler warning! There are spoilers for chapter 107 of Attack on Titan below!

Recently, Kodansha published the latest chapter of Attack on Titan, and it was a big one. The update confirmed big news about Krista and Zeke, but it was Mikasa who stunned fans when a foreign ambassador confirmed the girl was of royal descent.

During a flashback, fans were introduced to the ambassador of Hizuru, Kiyomi Azumabito. The older lady was of Asian descent, a very rare thing on the island of Paradis. When she met Mikasa, Kiyomi asked the girl if she recognized a certain family crest, and it turns out Mikasa had the icon tattooed on her wrist.

“This mark is something that was inherited from my deceased mother’s family. I was told to entrust this to my own children,” the stunned girl explained.

Shocked, Kiyomi confirmed the crested on Mikasa’s body was a royal one from Hizuru. As the story goes, the Eldian Empire was once close with Hizuru and worked closely together. At that time, the family poised to succeed the shogunate of Hizuru stayed on Paradis with the Fritz clan as they were close. However, after the Great Titan War hit Paradis, the orphaned family meant to one day rule over Hizuru was left behind on Paradis.

Since then, more than a 1,000 years have passed, and Kiyomi confirmed Mikasa was the lost survivor of that famed bloodline.

“You are the lost descendent of the head of our entire nation,” the ambassador said. “You are the hope of the nation of Hizuru.”

So, there you have it. Mikasa has become a full-on manga princess. While Historia grew up knowing about her royal lineage, Mikasa had this big secret thrust upon her out of nowhere. Now, the skilled soldier has to explore her feelings towards a homeland she’s never known all while keeping Eren Jaeger out of trouble.

Attack on Titan is officially scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan. During its panel at Anime Expo 2018, the series confirmed that the simuldub will begin in August along with further confirmation of its upcoming simulcast on Crunchyroll.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

How do you feel about Mikasa's new status?