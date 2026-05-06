16 Years Later, Acclaimed Drama Reveals Disappointing Streaming Update

The anime industry is growing more popular than ever across the globe, becoming one of the mainstream forms of media. Crunchyroll has established itself as the largest streaming hub for international fans. The platform adds dozens of new series to its library each quarter as part of the new seasonal lineup. Compared to that, other major platforms such as HIDIVE don’t have such an expansive anime library. However, platforms like add several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy. Most of those anime have already been released a few years ago, and some are even classics that have lost their hype over the decades. Unfortunately, although these acclaimed series showcase the diversity and artistic range in anime, they often get overlooked due to poor marketing and lack of popularity.

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Each month, the official website of HIDIVE releases a new slate for anime, revealing a list of series that will be added and removed from its library. May 2026’s slate has recently been revealed, and it does have its fair share of disappointing removals, including No Game No Life, which is still considered one of the best isekai of all time. Additionally, the second season of K-On is also slated to leave the platform on May 31st, 2026. So far, only the second season is expected to be removed, but we might expect the first season to leave the platform soon as well. Luckily, both seasons are still available on Prime Video.

What Is K-On About?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

The anime is based on a 2007 manga written and illustrated by Kakifly. Seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2009 and 2010, respectively, while the manga also reached its conclusion in the same month the anime ended. Unfortunately, the anime was never renewed for a third season despite being one of the most critically acclaimed music dramas. Season 1 received a Best TV Animation Award at the 2010 Tokyo International Anime Fair, and the sequel won the Animation Kobe Award in 2010.

The story centers around Yui Hirasawa, a high school girl who applies for the Light Music Club. She believes it’s about playing simple instruments such as castanets, but after learning that the Club is more than she expected, she decided to quit. However, when the club was at risk of being disbanded due to a lack of members, the members did everything they could to convince Yui to join. Although Yui was adamant about leaving since she doesn’t have musical experience, she was awestruck by the club’s performance.

Meanwhile, the Light Music Club faces disbandment due to a lack of members. This causes the club members to offer anything, from food to slacking off during club time, in order to convince Yui to join. Despite their efforts, Yui insists on leaving due to her lack of musical experience. As a last resort, they play a piece for Yui, which sparks her fiery passion and finally convinces her to join the club. While the performance did convince her to officially become a member, Yui had a long way to go before she could play a song with her peers.

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