Attack On Titan Promo Released For Universal Studios Japan

The Titans are coming. With the second half of season three of Attack On Titan releasing new episodes after a hiatus, fans are clamoring for as much Titan action as they can get. Universal Studios Japan has heard from the fans and released a new promo for their upcoming AOT attraction. This year, Universal Studios Japan will not just be featuring an Attack On Titan attraction, but also themes, rides, and shows that focus on Detective Conan, Lupin The Third, Shin Godzilla, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Sailor Moon.

In Universal Studios Japan, they have had a portion of their park dedicated to Attack On Titan that will return intermittently based on the current popularity of the season. With the upcoming “Universal Cool 2019” theme, the park hopes to bring in hungry for anime fans with large swaths of Universal Studios dedicated to the different animes. The Attack On Titan portion focuses on the “Operation To Reclaim Wall Marie” and places a spotlight on older Titans such as the “Armored Titan” and newcomer “The Beast Titan”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another Attack on Titan promo for Universal Studios Japan attraction pic.twitter.com/PNvSb5jiz1 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 13, 2019

Kodansha Comics, the original distributors of Attack On Titan, added their thoughts on the attraction. Specifically, Shintaro Kawakubo, a coordinator on the series had this to add about the joint venture between Attack On Titan and Universal Studios Japan:

“This will be the biggest [attraction] to date! When one thinks of Attack on Titan they think of the gigantic and sprinting fast. Attack on Titan is waiting for all of you, made possible by Universal Studios Japan, so be sure to head on over. You’re going to be overwhelmed!”

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!