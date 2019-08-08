Attack On Titan Releases Volume 29 Trailer

Attack On Titan is rushing to its finale, with the anime releasing its fourth season next year and the manga inching ever closer to the titanic ending. Now, the manga has released a trailer for its upcoming collection of chapters for the 29th volume of the running story. With the Survey Corps in neck deep with their war against Marley, the deaths are coming fast and furious and the drama is ratcheted up to extreme levels. Who will make it to the end of the franchise?

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki posted the latest trailer for the wildly popular manga series that shows off some of the events that are taking place in the grotesque, nihilistic franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Volume 29 PV pic.twitter.com/2tALIY3AbH — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 7, 2019

The most recent manga chapter was filled with the typical death and destruction that has made the series so hard hitting throughout the years. As Eldia fought against the nation of Marley, Eren struggled with Reiner, the Armored Titan, but was amazingly saved by his brother Zeke. Unleashing an ear piercing shriek, the Beast Titan awoke all the Eldians’ Titan forms within earshot. Zeke’s attempt to save Eren unfortunately didn’t go quite as planned as when the wielder of the Attack Titan attempted to embrace his brother, his head was shot right off his shoulder.

Whether or not Eren ultimately manages to survive this assault is a question for the next chapter of Attack on Titan, though we’d put money on the fact that he lives considering the crazy things we’ve seen happen to Titans in the past that they managed to survive.

Have you been following the Attack on Titan manga? Will you be picking up this latest volume to follow the exploits of the remaining Eldians? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.