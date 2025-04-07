“Please Don’t Say This to Me”: One Piece Director Responds to Backlash From Fans

One Piece’s anime returned after a six-month hiatus, only to show that not all fans can be pleased with its Spring offerings. The anime brought us release back-to-back, with Episodes 1123 and 1124 released on two consecutive days before returning to a weekly schedule. What should’ve been an exciting moment for fans soon turned into a wave of disappointment for some of them after they witnessed the scenes, including Sanji. Fans have previously criticized the studio several times for not giving an accurate adaptation of the manga, stretching its gag scenes, and many other reasons. While an anime isn’t always a one-on-one adaptation, fans often express their dissatisfaction with the show.

Episode 1123 included a scene where Sanji had heart-eyes while looking at Bonney, even though the manga only showed him simping for Stussy. Bonney’s age will be revealed during Kuma’s backstory, but the fans, being aware of it, were not happy with the change. Additionally, one of the most iconic panels of the Straw Hats capturing York included Sanji in the middle, but he was completely removed from that scene in the manga, leaving an empty space there. Even Episode 1124 included a non-canon scene of Nami saving Sanji from S-Shark, which upset many. Since Toei refuses to explain the reason behind these changes, many fans turn to the staff for answers. One of them is Megumi Ishitani, a beloved animation director, who wasn’t even part of these two episodes.

Megumi Ishitani Responds to One Piece Fans’ Backlash About Sanji’s Anime Depiction

Ishitani is one of the most popular One Piece animators, responsible for directing Episodes 957, 982, and the all-time favorite Episode 1015. She also directed the Opening themes 25 and 26. Furthermore, she also directed the 25th Anniversary special episode, One Piece Fan Letter, which received heaps of praise from fans worldwide. Her X account is open to the public, and fans often interact with her.

Unfortunately, this time, the interaction was less than pleasant, with some of them calling her out for Toei’s biased adaptation of Sanji. Not only did Ishitani have nothing to do with the latest two episodes, but she was busy working on the opening theme of Witch Watch’s anime.

After a fan quoted Ishitani and criticized Toei, she responded, “Please don’t say this to me, who is not involved, and of course to other staff members too. Please refrain from taking out your dissatisfaction with the whole project on individuals in the future.”

Some even started asking her about not giving Sanji any limelight in the Fan Letter. While other Straw Hat members had fans, Sanji was simply laughed at by others. Of course, the scene was meant to be funny, but it’s clear many are still upset by that as well. Ishitani replied, “The reason why Sanji was laughed at was because the wanted poster drawings of him at the time didn’t convey his strength at all. The line was, ‘There’s no way someone with a face like that can be strong.’ It depicts the foolishness of people who don’t know the truth and get excited about rumors.”

The discourse on social media continues to divide the fandom into two, with more fans supporting the director than blaming her. Ishitani’s work is widely praised among anime fans, with many even calling her the best One Piece director, thanks to the groundbreaking Episode 1015 and the Fan Letter episode.

