Black Clover Returns This Spring: What You Need to Know

Black Clover will be officially continuing with a new phase of the final arc with new chapters coming later this Spring, so here’s what you need to get ready for what’s coming next. Black Clover fans have been highly anticipating the next major entry of the series as the final arc has gotten more intense than ever. First shifting over to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA quarterly schedule, the final arc is now delivering a couple of chapters every few months to showcase how each of the final battles are developing across the Clover Kingdom. Now it’s time to get ready for what’s next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover has finally set a date for its next major return coming later this Spring, and that means it’s time to see what’s next for the final battles. With Asta and Yuno now in the midst of the final fight against Lucius Zogratis, it’s almost time for the series itself to come to an end as well. With this new entry coming later this Spring, it’s time for a nice refresher of how much has actually gone down while you get ready for the next two chapters of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series.

Shueisha

Black Clover Returns for New Chapters This Spring

Black Clover has revealed it will be returning for two new chapters on May 2nd. This will be Chapters 379 and 380 of Yuki Tabata’s original manga, and that means picking right back up where things left off. In the last edition of the manga that launched earlier this Winter, Asta had officially made his way back to the battlefield. The final of the side fights against the Paladins had been settled, and it was quickly revealed that the Black Bulls have been successfully using their Anti-Magic boost from Asta to take down many of the other Lucius Zogratis clones that had sprouted across the Clover Kingdom.

The most recent chapter of the series officially kicked off the final fight against Lucius Zogratis, and Asta and Yuno formed a powerful tag team once more. Yuno was once again inspired by seeing his rival make it to the battlefield, and he quickly healed back up to full strength thanks to some help from Charmy. The two of them have become so strong since they last fought against Lucius that their teamwork had even surprised Lucius with how much better that they were fighting now that they were together. But it was soon made clear that this is far from the end of the fight.

It even seemed like the two of them were able to deliver such decisive blows that Lucius had been defeated once and for all. But as the chapter was coming to an end, there was an ominous rumbling as it was clear that Lucius had not been finished. There was even a tease that his terrible siblings might be returning in the near future as well as they were being held in a stasis within Lucius’ power. Now that his fight with them has reached a fever pitch, they might even be in the midst of a big comeback. But that’s just a good sign of what might be a much longer run than expected.

Shueisha

Is Black Clover Going to End Soon?

Black Clover is going to be one step closer to its grand finale when the series returns with new chapters this Spring, but surprisingly it doesn’t seem like it is as close to the ending as one might suspect. The series has been in the midst of this final arc for the past year, and each of the updates has provided the end of a massive battle against the Paladins. But that’s started to change as this final fight against Lucius kicks into high gear, and it’s clearer than ever that there are still some tricks to be shown.

These two new chapters could bring us to the finale, but they also might just reveal that this final fight is only beginning with another major twist to settle within the coming months. It’s also yet to be revealed if the series will immediately end after this fight against Lucius either. He might be the final foe to defeat in order to save the Clover Kingdom, but that wouldn’t settle everything for Asta and Yuno’s journey through to a satisfying finale. Especially because they are both trying to be the Wizard King.

The final arc of the series is officially known as the Ultimate Wizard King arc, so that means that when it’s all said and done we’ll be seeing who is going to be crowned as cede king. Asta has been fighting for this dream all his life, so now it’s time to see whether or not he’ll be able to fill in that gap once Lucius is defeated. That might even come with a final fight between Asta and Yuno too, so this could be going on for much longer than ever expected. It’s time to get ready for the next phase of the grand finale with new chapters coming this Spring.