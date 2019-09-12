Attack On Titan Reveals New Watch Collection

Have you ever been walking down the street and felt like reminding yourself about all the horrible events that took place in Attack on Titan? Now you can by simply taking a look at your write. The popular franchise is releasing a new line of wrist watches that focus on two of the main protagonists of the heart wrenching anime franchise. Now available for purchase, the watches will be designed after Eren Jaeger and Captain Levi, two members of the Survey Corps who know more than a thing or two about taking out Titans.

Twitter User AoTWiki shared the first details about the available watches, retailing for around $360 USD, which features the iconic symbol of the Survey Corps as well as an upscale look with leather straps and a sleek aesthetic all around:

INDEPENDENT x Attack on Titan Collaboration Eren and Levi Watch Price: 39,800 Yenhttps://t.co/NMwB1spjDS pic.twitter.com/ymiClo1X0V — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 9, 2019

Eren and Levi have had an exceptionally difficult time in the most recent season of Attack on Titan, having to deal with a number of “monkey wrenches” such as the loss of a number of their friends and the revelations of just what is the background of the war that humanity within the walls now has to deal with. With the franchise getting closer to its finale in both the anime and the manga, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that both of these protagonists manage to escape the series with their lives.

We’ll be sure to let you know if these watches are successful enough to spawn newer items from the series, though we’d find it hilarious to see if they made a “Beast Titan” wrist watch at some point in the future, hair and all.

What do you think of these new Attack On Titan wrist watches? Will you be adding them to your Eren Jaeger and Levi collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.