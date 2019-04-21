‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3B Adds Legendary Animator To Crew

Attack on Titan is about a week out from its return, and fans are ready to see what the rest of season three has to offer. After a politically driven start, the shonen is set to start an all-out war soon, and it looks like the battle will be a gorgeous one.

After all, the team at Madhouse is splurging on season three, and they’ve brought on one legendary animator to prove it.

According to a recent tweet by Takashi Hashimoto, the animator will be working on the second half of Attack on Titan season three. For animator fanatics, they will recognize this name as Hashimoto is renowned for working on explosive scenes with lots of punch.

コーヒー飲んで目がしっかり覚めたので本日は進撃からスタート。 — 橋本 敬史 (@norider1965) April 17, 2019

For fans needing a better reference, Hashimoto has worked on lots of anime series during his tenure. Some of his most famous scenes can be found in shows like Assassination Classroom and FLCL. He has also worked on lots of popular shonen features such as the Bleach films, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the Evangelion film trilogy, and lots more.

If you are wanting to check out Attack on Titan season three when it drops, then fans in the U.S. have a few options. As usual, Crunchyroll will host a simulcast license for the anime with subtitles as will Funimation. The latter will begin simuldubs on delay, and Toonami plans to add the show’s new episodes into rotation starting in May.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

