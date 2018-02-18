‘Attack on Titan’ Staff Gives Update On Season 3

It has been less than a year since Attack on Titan returned to television, and it seems the show isn’t about to make fans wait too much longer for new episodes. In just a few months, the anime is slated to make a comeback, and one of its staffers just gave fans a progress report on season three.

So far, it looks like everything is moving along like planned!

Over on Twitter, the sound director of Attack on Titan posted a new message about their work on the show. Masafumi Mima tweeted about their work on both Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, signaling they had started working on the titles.

“It has started! My Hero Academia. Attack on Titan. Uh, my stomach is hurting from now on. I just need to be strong. Give me some stomach medicine please,” Masafumi wrote. “Look forward to my next report!”

In terms of production, Attack on Titan‘s third season is looking good. Not long ago, one of the show’s animation directors said the show was moving right through pre-production. If sound mixing is going on now, Attack on Titan‘s new season must have accrued enough keyframes to time a soundtrack with. If that is the case, then the show’s storyboarding must be on pace, and Misafumi’s team is surely gearing up for the new season’s first trailer.

With season three set to debut this summer, Wit Studios seems to be on its a-game for the release. There is still no word on when the first trailer for Attack on Titan‘s next season will drop, but fans think it will be soon now that Misafumi’s crew is hard at work. If the first-look drops in March or early April, you shouldn’t be surprised.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

