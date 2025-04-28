It’s Been 20 Years Since This Iconic Naruto Fight Broke Our Hearts

Naruto has blessed the world with some of the greatest fights in fiction on multiple occasions, and it is time to celebrate 20 years since possibly the series’ best one aired. It was the perfect fight in almost every way possible, and there is no better time than now to re-experience this iconic bout that changed the trajectory of the story itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On 27th April, 2005, Naruto episode 132, which was titled “For a Friend…” aired in Japan. It adapted chapters 226, 227 and 228 of the Sasuke Retrieval Arc. The fights between the genin and the Sound Four concluded, and the final fight between the two friends finally begun. This fight was the last of part 1 and would lead to the timeskip transition, although the anime deviated into dozens of filler arcs before that.

Naruto And Sasuke’s Legendary Battle Is Eternalised In History Books

Kakashi discovers that Sasuke has betrayed the village and sets out to find him, calling upon his ninja dogs for assistance. Meanwhile, Sasuke, who sees Naruto as his closest ally, intends to kill him to obtain the Mangekyō Sharingan. Their Rasengan and Chidori collide, with neither gaining the upper hand. Sasuke activates his cursed seal and employs Fire Release to distract Naruto, allowing him to take the upper hand. Sasuke defeats Naruto, but starts to question their relationship. He hits Naruto with his Chidori, inflicting a wound, but Naruto is able to heal using the Nine-Tails’ chakra. Naruto proclaims that Sasuke is his friend and pledges to bring him back, launching an attack with renewed power.

The animation was out of this world, the soundtracks were amazing, and the choreography was gorgeous. Everything about a good fight, whether it was strategy, utilization of the power system, the flow of the action, and more, was all thanks to Kishimoto’s masterful understanding of combat. The emotional context between the fight, the stakes of the battle, and the conclusion to the battle made it one of the most emotional moments in the story. Furthermore, the consequences of the fight and Naruto’s surprising loss wrapped it all together and solidified it as the series at its peak.

Naruto’s Topped This Legendary Fight Again And Again

While most series would have never been able to make a fight close to this again, Kishimoto did the impossible by making fights even better than this a few times later. Sasuke and Itachi’s fated battle was everything fans wanted and more. Naruto stepping amidst a destroyed Konoha and taking on Nagato/Pain concluded that amazing plot line that spanned most of the series in the best way possible. And finally, Naruto and Sasuke’s second fight in the Valley of End managed to be even better than the first. With an improved arsenal, greater destructive power and a more developed relationship between the two, it was the perfect climax to the 15 years of excellence over which Naruto spanned.