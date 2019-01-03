‘Attack On Titan’ Crew Teases Season 3.5 Highlights

Attack on Titan has been on break for a bit, but the anime won’t stay away for too much longer. Once the spring rolls in, the Survey Corps will march back into formation, and the crew behind the TV series teasing fans about what they can expect from the back-half of season three.

Recently, Araki Tetsuro and Koizuka Masashi spoke with Animedia for the magazine’s December 2018 issue. It was there the chief director and director addressed their favorite parts of season three so far, but they admit there’s even more greatness to come.

Thanks to SNK News, fans were able to read up on the staffers’ thoughts about Attack on Titan. When the pair were asked about the key points of season three to come, Tetsuro confirmed things will kick off fast when the anime resumes.

“Part 2 starts at “top speed.” It will go straight into everyone’s much-anticipated combat with Titans. After that it’s battle after battle after battle – we’ll finally have a sudden death confrontation with the Titan Shifters,” the director explained.

As for Koizuka, the creator teased the arrival of some new weapons. “Speaking of combat, there are new weapons in play. That weapon will become the responsibility of someone from Episode 49.”

“All in all, there will be a lot of combat. We are preparing the scenes steadily in order to showcase them in the best ways,” Koizuka stressed.

With so much action awaiting fans, Attack on Titan will be a must-watch series when it returns. Season three wrapped its first arc last year as the ‘Uprising’ story came to an end, and its political thrills brought a new sort of excitement to the fandom. Now, Attack on Titan is ready to revisit its action-packed roots, and netizens are more than ready to see some soldier-on-Titan fights go down.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.