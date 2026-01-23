Dragon Ball’s Sean Schemmel Comments on Remake Rumors

Dragon Ball’s Genki Dama Festival is only hours away, and fans are speculating about what will be revealed regarding the franchise’s future. Taking place on Saturday, January 24th, the event was so big that it made the Akira Toriyama series skip the previous Jump Festa to house a spectacle all its own. Understandably, quite a few rumors have been swirling thanks to fans speculating what will be revealed. In a surprise twist, Sean Schemmel, the English Dub voice of Son Goku for decades, shared his thoughts on one of the biggest rumors making the rounds before the Genki Dama Festival starts dropping Spirit Bombs this weekend.

Like quite a few other voice actors, Schemmel routinely streams to a live audience to both answer questions and show off his skills in the video game department. During a recent stream, Sean was asked about the possibility of a Dragon Ball Super remake, a major rumor that has been circulating online for weeks. In response, Schemmel stated, “Dragon Ball Super remake? I don’t know why they’re remaking it. I don’t know the logic of it. If they’re gonna use the lines we already recorded or have us re-record them, either way I’m fine. You know, whatever they want to do.” You can watch the clip for yourselves below.

Sean Schemmel reacts to the Super remake rumor.



He’ll be reacting to the event live on Twitch + he mentioned he hopes they announce Super continuation (Moro arc).



Via: @rolo_934 pic.twitter.com/a7oiTKCG3h — Hype (@DbsHype) January 23, 2026

A Dragon Ball Remake?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

To date, there has never been a full remake for any of the Dragon Ball anime adaptations, including the likes of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and Dragon Ball Daima. Remaking Super would make for quite a surprise, considering it originally debuted in 2015, making for an eleven-year turnaround time. So far, Toei Animation hasn’t confirmed anything regarding a remake, though all is sure to be revealed at the Genki Dama Festival this weekend.

As for what a Dragon Ball remake might look like, we have a good idea of what Toei might do when revisiting the earlier scenes of Son Goku’s life. During the latest film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the movie began by revisiting the events of the original Dragon Ball series and Dragon Ball Z. Using the modern methods of animation, Toei Animation recreated various battles and scenes from Goku’s life using some stunning techniques. Fingers crossed that, should a Dragon Ball remake be in the works, it will brandish the same amazing animation that has helped One Piece hit some wild heights thanks to Toei.

On top of a potential remake, many Dragon Ball fans have thrown out some big predictions for the Genki Dama Festival. To date, there have been two major storylines from the Dragon Ball Super manga that have yet to be adapted to the screen in the Moro and Granolah Arcs. Many fans are also theorizing that Dragon Ball Daima might be returning with a second season, especially considering how the first season ended with a major cliffhanger.

