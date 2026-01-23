Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Faces Fan Backlash Even After Delivering Its Best Episode Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s latest episode adapted one of the best parts of the Culling Game Arc with high quality; however, fans are still complaining about a small detail that carried major significance in the manga. The latest episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4, titled “Perfect Preparation,” adapted Maki’s visit to the Zenin clan to collect cursed tools as part of her preparation to enter the Culling Game. However, her visit turns into a disaster, as the Zenin clan, led by her father, plans to kill both Maki and her twin sister Mai as part of their attempt to seize control of the clan, while also blaming Megumi, Maki, and Mai as accomplices of Satoru Gojo for the Shibuya Incident.

By the time Maki arrives, Mai has already been fatally wounded by their father, Ogi, who then also strikes Maki and leaves both sisters to die. As Mai lies dying, she removes the remaining cursed energy from Maki, reshaping her with Heavenly Restrictions similar to Toji’s. This moment is exactly what fans are complaining about. In the manga, this parallel between Maki and Toji is clearly emphasized through distinct panels, whereas the episode takes a different approach that fans feel fails to properly highlight the significance of what the scene was meant to represent.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Complain the Anime Ruined Maki and Toji’s Parallel

One thing I don’t love about the JJK anime is that it sometimes lacks the impact of the manga.



The manga feels raw and expressive, and some of that energy gets lost in adaptation, almost like they give off different vibes pic.twitter.com/EOwM7qqsJf — K1K1 🐈 (@k1k3art) January 22, 2026

Amid sorcerers who heavily rely on cursed techniques and cursed energy, Maki naturally stood out as a physical powerhouse with no cursed energy at all. This absence is the result of a Heavenly Restriction, which grants her an enhanced physical body. However, because Maki was born as a twin, and as the latest episode reveals, twins are considered inauspicious in jujutsu, Mai’s existence prevented Maki from unlocking her full potential. In contrast, Toji was born with a complete Heavenly Restriction, representing what Maki could achieve under perfect conditions, which is precisely what the latest episode showcases.

As the “ghost of the Zenin clan,” Toji instilled fear throughout the clan, leaving a lasting and threatening presence. When Maki acquires her new body following Mai’s sacrifice, she comes to embody that same presence. In the manga, this parallel is clearly emphasized through Ogi’s terror, shown across two distinct panels to highlight the comparison. In the anime, however, the contrast is depicted differently, with Toji briefly layered over Maki in a moment that is barely visible. Fans have complained that this approach fails to capture the raw impact of the scene, noting that having to pause the episode to notice the parallel weakens the clarity that Maki is meant to embody the same fearsome presence as Toji.

That said, some fans argue that Maki is meant to project her own distinct presence rather than directly mirror Toji’s, suggesting that the anime’s subtle framing reinforces her individuality. Ultimately, despite this divisive detail, there is no denying that fans have overwhelmingly loved the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode, as it perfectly captures Maki’s evolution, something reflected in its impressive IMDb debut rating of 9.8.

