One of 2026’s Biggest Anime Movies Has Been Delayed

2025 was one of the biggest years for anime movies in recent history. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle pulled away as the biggest winner, netting hundreds of millions of dollars in profits and becoming the biggest anime film of all time. Alongside Tanjiro and the Hashira, Studio MAPPA brought back Denji and his fellow devil hunters in Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, becoming a success in its own right. Unfortunately, 2026 doesn’t have nearly as many heavy hitters in the anime department hitting theaters, with one of the biggest releases sharing unfortunate news regarding its release this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgis no Kaiten is the fourth film in the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise. This entry is the first time that the magic girl franchise has released a movie in over a decade, originally slated to hit the silver screen this February. Unfortunately, according the animators at Studio Shaft, the fourth film will be missing its original date for next month and will be pushed back once again. The movie has already been delayed several times, and we have to imagine that there are anime fans following the franchise who are crossing their fingers that Madoka Magica will still unleash its next movie in 2026.

Madoka Magika’s Studio Speaks

Studio Shaft

An official statement from the Production Committee was released that confirmed ‘production reasons’ as the explanation for why the anime film has been pushed back once again, “Due to production reasons, the release date for “Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgis no Kaiten,” originally scheduled for release in February 2026, will be changed. The new release date will be announced in February 2026. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans who have been looking forward to the film’s release, as well as to the related companies who have supported us. We will continue to work hard to deliver a better film. We appreciate your understanding.”

The anime franchise might have characters that look like they’re created for a younger audience, but Puella Magi Madoka Magica is a wildly dark series that has garnered a passionate fanbase thanks to its storytelling. Luckily, if you want to catch the original series before the fourth movie hits theaters, the anime series that started it all is available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu.

If you want more insight into this anime adaptation, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the official series, “She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny- This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls-“

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Official Madoka Magika Website