Funimation Reveals New Attack on Titan Season 3 Key Art

Attack On Titan’s third season may be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all revisit the insanity and high octane events and fights that take place during the run itself. Recently, Funimation has decided to release some key art of a titanic battle between Eren and Reiner in their Titan forms, with the Attack Titan and Armored Titan respectively. The art also feature Erwin and Armin staring on, not realizing the upcoming fates which are about to befall them both. With the fourth and final season dropping next year, this piece of art is sure to assist Attack On Titan’s fans’ in tiding over their anticipation.

Funimation shared the official artwork from their Official Twitter Account that brings a brand new perspective onto the fight between Reiner and Eren for the fate of humanity within the walls:

[SNEAK PEEK 👀] Take a look at the commissioned artwork by WIT Studio for our Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 home video release! 🔥 #attackontitan pic.twitter.com/D1QHPLsBBP — Funimation 🍙🌸✨ (@FUNimation) August 7, 2019

Reiner and Eren had quite the tussle during the second half of the third season of Attack On Titan, and it was extremely satisfying to finally see the Survey Corps manage to deliver a significant blow against the Armored Titan when all was said and done. It should be very interesting to see how Reiner changes after discovering that Bertholdt, the Colossal Titan, has been killed and his power transferred over to Armin.

If you’re following the manga, you know that the Armored Titan is still clashing with Eren to this day though Reiner is in some serious dire straits when all is said and done. Things are definitely coming to a “head”, drum roll, with the series and the most recent chapter’s finale and it will be extremely interesting to see where the Armored Titan ends up.

What do you think of this new artwork showing off the struggle between the Attack Titan and the Armored Titan? Where do you see Reiner heading in the upcoming fourth and final series of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.