‘Attack on Titan’ Staff Details Levi’s Lead Role In Season 3

Attack on Titan isn’t afraid to shake up its roster. Fans already known the franchise is down to kill off characters on a whim, but the series isn’t opposed to shifting around its spotlight. Eren Jaeger may be the story’s de facto hero, but other Survey Corps leads can take over Attack on Titan when need be.

So, when the anime returns for season three, don’t be shocked if Captain Levi gets a whole lot of screentime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, two staffers from Attack on Titan spoke with Animedia about the anime’s return. Director Koizuka Masashi and chief animation director Araki Tetsuro made sure to inform fans about Eren’s expanded role in season three (via SNK News).

“He was injured in season 1, so he wasn’t very active in season 2. He will return to the frontlines in season 3. It can be said that Levi exists now to influence the story’s direction, so based on that notion, he has become the focal point of the entire work,” Masashi said, stressing how Levi’s characterization has led up to his role this season.

Laughing, Tetsuro said Levi could basically be called the protagonist, but he did say their joking was a bit of an exaggeration.

“To say ‘this season is all about Levi’ is probably an exaggeration, but our animators who love drawing him are really enjoying it (Laughs). There are a lot of scenes of him operating the 3DMG, so for our production team that’s a huge nuisance.”

As for how Levi will be used, it seems the character will put his fighting skills to use if he has to whip out his Maneuvering Gear. Season three is also slated to explore the character’s backstory, and Masashi said those childhood revelations will be very important to the plot.

“Season 3 will reveal some characters’ pasts, including Levi’s childhood,” the director said. “His highlight isn’t limited to just action sequences – his role in the plot is very important as well.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you excited for Attack on Titan‘s return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!