‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Resumes Dub Production

Attack on Titan has been busy on the manga front, but its anime has not been forgotten. After all, the new year will ring in the return of Attack on Titan‘s TV series, and it seems like work is underway on the title right now.

Over on Twitter, fans got a peek at Attack on Titan‘s comeback when Yuki Kaji’s staff page shared an update with netizens. The actor, who voices Eren Jaeger, can be seen photographed in the studio as dubbing for the rest of season three gets going.

“Attack on Titan dubbing has started,” the recent tweet reads. “Because of the Christmas season, I prepared a cake. It looked awesome and was delicious. Thank you very much to all of the staff!”

With Kaji and his costars back in the studio, work on the anime’s third season is moving ahead as planned. The rest of season three is slated to hit televisions in April 2019. If dubbing is already moving forward, then animation is mostly finished on a few episodes of the remaining season. So, it seems like the cast and crew behind Attack on Titan will have to bear the secrets of season three for just a bit longer now.

After all, the show will make its return next spring with a major story. The show is ready to adapt the ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc, one of the manga’s most intense sagas to date. A short teaser for the arc was shown when season three wrapped its mid-season finale earlier in the year, so fans know Kaji will have his work cut out for him with Eren in 2019.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.