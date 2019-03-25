‘Attack on Titan’ Directors Reveal Theme For Season 3B

Attack on Titan has been out of the spotlight for a few months, but that will change in a couple weeks. At last, the anime is set to kick back up season three following its hiatus, and its chief directors are owning up to its big theme this season.

Recently, chief director Tetsuro Araki spoke with Animedia alongside director Masashi Koizuka. The pair got real about season 3B of Attack on Titan, and they said friendship will play a major part in the show’s next episodes (via ANN).

“When you think about it, Attack on Titan is a story that overflows with friendship,” Araki began.

Continuing, the director asked fans to recall the final episode of season 3A where Eren has a chat with Mikasa and Armin.

“In that scene, you can see a difference in Eren and Armin’s priorities,” Araka explained, stressing how a barrier has started to drive a wedge between Eren and Armin. “It makes for a thrilling story, and it hurts my heart.”

The director said things between Eren and Mikasa go beyond friendship, but the different bond wasn’t given a label specifically. Both Araki and Koizuka asked fans to pay attention to Eren and Armin specifically as their drives are closely tied.

“In the end, the only person who can energize Eren is his oldest friend Armin, and likewise, Eren is Armin’s oldest friend who understands him best. That will be a vital part of the story going forward,” the interview explains.

Of course, Eren isn’t the only one who has friends in Attack on Titan. Levi and Erwin got a shoutout by the directors too. Araki could not say much about the two because of spoilers, but the director did describe their friendship with the following quote:

“You know how when you say ‘Do your best,’ you mean it as a form of encouragement, but the person you say it to may feel pressure instead? But instead of having that kind of relationship, they’re there for each other even for trivial matters. When you’re embraced and forgiven even for something lazy you did, it’s like you’re being saved.”

So, are you ready for this anime to make its comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

