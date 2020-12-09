Attack on Titan Season 4 Reveals the Armored Titan's Successor

✖

Attack on Titan is moving forward with its fourth season, and it goes without saying that its premiere is doing very well. The series kept fans waiting for this final season, but its first episode did justice to the fandom. After all, it gave everyone a close introduction to the new Warriors of Marley, and it was there fans learned how is expected to take over the Armored Titan from Reiner.

If you are caught up with the Attack on Titan anime, then you will know who is training up these days to become a Titan. The introduction came down to Gabi Braun as the heroine made her debut. The feisty soldier moved forward in season four with some bold war strategies, and she seems to be cut from Reiner's cloth.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Of course, that does make sense. She is Reiner's cousin, and she hopes to continue the Braun legacy. Given her ties to Reiner, she seems the most likely candidate to take on the Armored Titan but there are others who are vying for that spot. It is no secret that Falco would love to take over the role if it means Gabi is saved. But aside from Colt, there are a few other candidates who hope to take up a Titan role in the future.

Given Gabi's tenacious spirit, fans are fairly confident she will wind up reaching her goal. The only upsetting part of that means Reiner will die in order to make Gabi's dream come true. His life is already on a countdown as he inherited his Titan some time ago, but Reiner seems set on surviving his power's curse until Eren and the Founding Titan are taken care of.

