Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Episode 84 Promo: Watch

Attack on Titan has dropped a new promo for the next episode of the fourth and final season! The anime is speeding towards its final episode as each new episode of the series continues to build up towards the final endgame. That makes each new episode even more important than ever, and this is especially true given that each episode seems to come with its own massive reveals either about the world’s past or the inner thoughts of the characters themselves. That means fans are likely to jump on each new episode as soon as they drop. and the guessing games kick in once more.

With Eren Yeager unleashing the Rumbling on the rest of the world, both those on Eldia and Marley’s side have been trying to decide how to move forward from such massive terror. In the face of pure genocide seeking to destroy the rest of the world, the newest episode of the series teased that there would be one final group of unlikely allies banding together in order to take on the Founding Titan threat. Now we’ll see this group moving forward in the next episode, and you can check out the promo for Attack on Titan Episode 84 below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1498058593219670017?s=20&t=mclZCI2R3WH8FLEguZq-dw

Episode 84 of Attack on Titan is titled “Night of the End” and as the title for the episode implies, the next episode will be dealing with the small group of allies joining together for the fight to come. As we had seen in the newest episode of the series, Mikasa and the final members of the Scouts that are still on their side have joined together with the final remnants of Marley’s forces as they are now preparing to move ahead and somehow challenge Eren head on. As we have seen, however, that’s much easier said than done.

The final climax of the series is now in full motion, and this is only going to heat up even more as the final episode of the series fast approaches. There is a question as to whether or not the anime can really get it all taken care of before the series’ run is up, and while that has yet to be determined it’s yet another crucial reason to catch the next episode as soon as it hits.

