Attack on Titan Star Breaks Down Eren’s Relationship With Reiner for Final Season

The star behind Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager opened up about his character’s relationship with Reiner Braun in the next part of the final season of the anime! The series has finally returned for the next part of the fourth and final season of the series, and with it has kicked off the major fights between Eren, Eldia and Marley. As teased by the final moments of the midseason finale last year, Eren and Reiner finally kicked off their major rematch as they have some major issues to work out with one another as the rest of the season continues.

Digging into these issues in a special new interview released before the start of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 (as broken down by @AttackOnFans on Twitter), Yuki Kaji explained the complicated emotions now between Eren and Reiner heading into the new episodes. Beginning with where they are at with the start of the new episodes, “Eren and Reiner’s roles are interspersed and they are about to start a battle. That’s where Part 2 begins. In anime, when you read the script, the animation plays a different approach and you have to convey your feelings according to what the sound director tells you.”

“There are several moments like that during the final season. I imagined Eren in a much stronger way than at the end of Part 1, and I felt how his role makes a big play in the story,” Kaji continued. “…[For Eren] the existence of Reiner was a real shock to him. Because he realized that civilization existed both inside and outside the walls. During Part 1, Reiner felt disappointment and conflict because he saw several things he was confused about. And that’s because he actually managed to survive as well, and his soldier’s justice was only trying to achieve peace.”

But these complicated feelings for Reiner had an impact on Kaji’s actual performance as well, “For Eren, however, the impact was far bigger. Because it went from a few people to an entire community of people. He had a lot of thoughts when he found out about world history, and he had to see it with his own eyes.” Elaborating further on Eren’s changes, Kaji continued with, “Honestly, when I was playing his role in Part 1, I didn’t know how it was going to end. And that was difficult and painful for me. So at that moment when the final part came, as I read my role I felt how he was lost. And in a part of me, my mind and heart were lost just like him. Anyway, I had to play my role to the best of my ability. I had to do it, no matter what.”

But what do you think? How do you feel about Eren's dynamic with Reiner in Attack on Titan's final season so far? What are you hoping to see between the two of them before the series comes to an end?