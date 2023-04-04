Attack on Titan Reveals Official Maneuvering Gear Replica

It is hard to imagine a world where joining the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan is considered fun. The manga and anime made it very clear the job is tougher than most any. With little thanks and a high mortality rate, being part of the Survey Corps is often a death sentence. Still, Eren and his team made the job famous within the anime fandom, and now Attack on Titan is rolling out 1:1 replicas of its maneuvering gear.

Yes, that is right. Attack on Titan and Premium Bandai have teamed up to release a complete replica of its soldiers' gear. To be specific, the blade that soldiers like Mikasa wield is what comes in this package, and it will set back fans a cool $115 USD or so.

"The Blade from the Three-Dimensional Maneuver Gear is the ultimate toy for Attack on Titan fans! This 1/1 scale replica measuring 88cm is equipped with a variety of character voices, including those of Eren Yeager and Levi, offering a total of over 300 seconds of recorded dialogues from the anime," the replica's description reads. "Grip the toy to hear sound effects like anchor firing, slashing, and compressed gas blowing. In addition, the toy includes the opening theme song "Guren no Yumiya" from Season 1 of the anime, which you can listen to along with the character voices!"

As you can see, this replica is spot-on to what Attack on Titan season 4 just shared with fans. If you are caught up with the anime, you will know Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 put these blades to use with its latest return. Eren may have embraced his Titan side and gone AWOL, but the same cannot be said for his friends. Levi, Mikasa, Armin, and the gang are ready to face off with Eren at last. They appeared before their friend armed to the teeth with blades, and now, fans of Attack on Titan can take home a version of this gear.

Just, don't go slaying any Titans with this Bandai blade. It isn't going to work and honestly? If Titans were a thing, we'd be better off leaving the slaying to Levi.

Currently, pre-orders are being taken in Japan for this replica by Premium Bandai, but proxy services like Hobby Genki are taking orders from across the globe. If you'd like to binge Attack on Titan while waiting for your blade to ship out, the anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Hajime Isayama's series is available in print through Kodansha USA, and the publisher will launch its own digital manga library this summer containing the full Attack on Titan manga.

What do you think about these Bandai replicas? Will you be nabbing this Attack on Titan merch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.