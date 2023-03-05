Attack on Titan Explores Its Afterlife in an Emotional New Scene

Attack on Titan has kicked off the anime's series finale with a new special showing off the first half of the final climax, and an emotional new scene from that special has revealed the anime's take on the afterlife following a huge character death! Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming around the world, and it takes on the first half of the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. With the anime's Conclusion Arc now in high gear, the stakes are higher than ever before as no character is guaranteed to make it to the end alive.

Attack on Titan took out some big names ahead of the final battle in the anime overall, and not only were these deaths very emotional, but there was one send off in particular that helped to send off all of the other characters who have died in battle so far. With this death scene sending out this fan favorite with a look into the anime's take on the afterlife, it was surely a send off fitting for such a key player in the franchise to date:

What Happens to Hange in Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 sees Hange Zoe sacrificing herself to help Armin and the rest of humanity's final forces escape when they're plane is damaged by a surprisingly returning Floch. She does quite a lot more damage to the Rumbling than expected, but it's still unfortunately not enough as she burns to death shortly after the plane was able to take off. Thankfully, she's met by Erwin and the other fallen members of the Corps in the afterlife.

With the knowledge that she was able to successfully help the plane escape the Rumbling, Hange is able to pass on with all of the other members of the Survey Corps that have lost their lives in battle since it all began. It's an emotional moment before we get into all the intense stuff coming in the second half of the series finale now scheduled for a release some time later this Fall.

What did you think of Attack on Titan's view of the afterlife?