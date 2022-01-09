Attack on Titan Fans Took Over Streaming Services With Final Season’s Return

Attack on Titan fans have found themselves in a pretty rough situation as the return of the fourth and final season has overloaded streaming services all over! The return of Attack on Titan for Part 2 of its final season is the most anticipated release of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year overall. This means that at the exact time and date the premiere episode made its debut internationally, fans had flooded to each of the streaming services that offer the new episodes only to face some unexpected trouble due to the demand.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 has now officially premiered in Japan, and began its international release through streaming services not long from the time of this writing. As fans flocked to several streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation, they found that each of these services have had some hiccups as the demand of fans seems to have overloaded these services in anticipation of the big return. As fans have also come to expect, this is sort of par for the course for a series like this.

It’s exactly what happened following the debut of the fourth and final season last year, and it seems history has repeated itself this time around. These issues will resolve themselves as the hours and day continues as more fans finally get to see the next new episode of Attack on Titan, but it’s also a sign that the fandom is ready and waiting to support each new episode as soon as they hit!

Read on to see what fans are saying about the streaming service troubles for Attack on Titan’s major return, and let us know how you feel! Did you come across these issues when watching Attack on Titan’s newest episode too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

