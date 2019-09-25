Attack On Titan Releasing Sleek Maneuvering Gear Backpack

Aside from the popular anime franchise of Attack on Titan introducing the world to giant, smiling, naked giants rampaging across the countryside, the series also presented a unique method for humanity to fight back against the clothes-less behemoths. To capitalize on the most important weapon that the Survey Corps employs, Tokyo Otaku Mode is releasing a backpack that perfectly re-creates the aesthetic of the maneuvering gear that gives humanity a chance at fighting back against the Titans. While this backpack won’t have you streaming through the skylines to “attack the napes”, it will hold your valuables and pay homage to the insanely popular series that is looking to start its fourth and final season next year.

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared the recent news release and details about the backpacks that will be releasing in January of next year, letting devoted fans look more like the members of the Survey Corps than ever before:

The world of the remnants of humanity hiding out within the walls is a nihilistic one. Day by day, more and more soldiers and civilians are eaten by the giant Titans with the only way to fight back being the gas powered maneuver gear that allows Survey Corps members to reach each Titan’s weak point present on the back of their neck. Of course, with many Survey Corps members now having the ability of Titans themselves, they aren’t AS reliant on the maneuvering gear as they once were.

Attack On Titan has given us a decade of stories that have presented some of the most exciting and gruesome moments to ever take place in an anime/manga franchise. With both the manga and anime entries coming to an end sooner rather than later, now is as good a time as any to show off your merchandise in order to honor the Survey Corps.

Each backpack will retail for around $100 a piece, though again, do not attempt to pour gasoline into these to give yourself a much needed edge against Titans!

Attack On Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.