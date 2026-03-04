Attack on Titan’s Spiritual Successor is Getting an Anime

Attack on Titan is probably never getting a true sequel, thanks to creator Hajime Isayama putting to bed the idea of the Scout Regiment making a comeback. Despite this fact, the franchise has remained a legendary part of the anime world, with the final film of the franchise, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, recently returning to theaters in Japan. In a wild twist, a manga story that Isayama recommended is getting similar treatment to Attack on Titan, set to receive its own anime adaptation with a story that might just rival that of the man-eating behemoths walking the countryside.

Fungus And Iron first started in 2021 from creator Ayaka Katayama, meaning there’s plenty of material to cover for an opening season. The story focuses on a human race that is being controlled by fungi, with only one soldier seemingly free of the brainwashing. The protagonist, Dante, finds himself attempting to free humanity after meeting a freedom-fighting organization known as Aether. Using iron as a way to fight back against the fungi, the series saw big praise from the Attack on Titan creator. Even though Isayama might not be working on a new manga, as far as we know, it’s clear he’s still keeping up with the manga world. An anime studio has yet to be revealed for the project, but you can see the first anime image below.

Fungus And Titans

Wit Studio

Following the announcement that an anime adaptation is in the works, Fungus And Iron’s creator Ayaka Katayama had some thoughts to share regarding the decision, “Kin to Tetsu” is being made into an anime…! When I first heard about it, I was skeptical, but I

‘m still savoring the joy of finally being able to announce it like this…! The world of “Kin to Tetsu” has been so faithfully brought to life through the scenarios and various visuals that we’ve already received, and I’m truly grateful to everyone involved in the anime production.

Supervising an anime is always exciting! And it’s all thanks to all of you who read it that I’ve been given this opportunity…! As a viewer, I can’t wait to see how Dante and the gang come to life and this slightly and mysterious world will be portrayed in the anime! Please look forward to it!!”

As for Attack on Titan, the books aren’t entirely closed on this universe. Hajime Isayama has, since the original series ended, returned to the world of the Survey Corps via short stories. The latest was one focusing on Captain Levi in his younger years, showing how harsh the future Titan slayer’s childhood was. While it’s unlikely that this story will ever be animated, considering its overall length, it’s good to know that Isayama is more than willing to return to his beloved universe even past the death of Eren Jaeger and so many other characters.

