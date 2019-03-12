‘Attack on Titan’ Anime Art Imagines Levi’s Jarring New Look

Attack on Titan may have its anime on pause, but its story is going on strong. Thanks to the manga, fans can keep up with the Survey Scouts real easy, and its latest chapter confirmed a major change for a certain Captain Levi.

Now, one fan is imagining how the soldier’s jarring makeover could look animated, and fans are weighing in on the sudden shift.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, be warned! There are major spoilers for Attack on Titan below! Proceed with caution:

The series put out its newest chapter not long ago under Kodansha, and it was there fans met up with Levi. The soldier’s fate was in the balance as a previous chapter saw Levi caught in a massive blast, but this update gave fans an idea of how he fared.

While the manga saw Hange refer to Levi as dead, fans know better than to count the soldier out. The prevailing theory is that she lied to keep Eren’s rebel army from finishing the job with Levi, but that doesn’t mean the soldier is peachy. He took some serious damage when Zeke exploded the Thunder Spear lodged within him, and it left a giant scar on his face.

As you can see above, a fan on Twitter has compiled sketches imagining how Levi’s marred face could look in the anime. Little is known about the extent of Levi’s scar, but it runs down the left side of his face from eyebrow to chin. The cut runs right through his eye as well, prompting fans to consider Levi’s left eye a lost cause. Now, netizens can get a what-if look at how the awarded soldier will look with his recent injury, and it seems Levi’s popularity won’t take a hit in the slightest.

So, what do you think about this look so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!