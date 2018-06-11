‘Attack On Titan’ Just Laid [SPOILER] To Rest

Attack on Titan is no stranger to death. Ever since Hajime Isayama birthed the post-apocalyptic series, characters have died with relative frequency, but it never gets easier saying goodbye. And, at long last, the Survey Corps had to bid farewell to one of their own in chapter 106.

Not long ago, Kodansha Comics saw Attack on Titan release its latest chapter, and it held a lot of info for fans. Not only did the update confirm the origins of Zeke Jaeger’s double-agent goals, but it informed readers that Sasha Blouse has been laid to rest.

While the chapter started off with a flashback, it ended in present day as the Survey Corps returned to Paradis. The chapter showed Sasha’s corpse being taken from the aircraft used to evacuate the Survey Corps, showing everyone’s mournful reactions as she was carted away. Then, it was Armin who confirmed Sasha had been buried along with the other Survey Corps soldiers who died during the ambush.

“Today, there were funerals held for the eight people who had died from the campaign including Sasha. I intended to understand Eren more than anyone else, even more than Mikasa. But I don’t even now anymore,” the blond-haired soldier said.

Of course, Armin’s discontent with Eren stems to the whole Marley ambush. While the Survey Corps knew about Eren’s plans to infiltrate Marley, they did not know he would shift into the Attack Titan and create a full-on attack. When Eren decided to consume another one of the Marleyean Titans, he drifted from the script laid down by his comrades, and his selfish actions led to Sasha’s untimely death. Right now, everyone from Mikasa to Jean are dealing with the unexpected loss, and Eren is bearing the brunt of the guilt. So, it is up to fans to decide how Sasha’s passing has changed the way Eren is perceived

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

