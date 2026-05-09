Netflix’s New Live-Action Anime Adaptation Shares First Look

One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho have been big boons for Netflix when it comes to turning the tables on how anime fans felt about live-action anime adaptations. While franchises like Dragon Ball and Cowboy Bebop didn’t receive the same feedback from the anime community, the aforementioned examples have been more than enough to keep the streaming service’s live-action plans going. Many manga have found their way into the live-action arena, and it looks like WEBToons is trying to do the same. One of Netflix’s anime exclusives is preparing to receive a live-action series, so fans better get ready to knuckle up.

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Viral Hit is one of many WEBToons that have been lucky enough to receive anime adaptations, with others including the likes of Solo Leveling, The God of High School, and Tower of God seeing success. Debuting in 2019 from author Taejun Pak and artist Kim Junhyun, the series would end in 2024 before hitting the small screen. The upcoming live-action series is set to debut on June 11th on Netflix, with the official social media account sharing a new trailer and description, “Netflix series Viral Hit, key art revealed. Global cumulative views exceed 2.2 billion. First live-action adaptation of the super popular Korean webtoon. The protagonist at the rock bottom of the school caste turns his life around with fighting.” You can check out the trailer below.

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It’s Time To Hit The Live-Action World

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While the first anime season did make waves with its arrival on Netflix, the studio known as Okuruto Noburu has yet to confirm if Viral Hit’s anime will return for a second season. While the original story has ended the story of Kota Shimura in its WEBToon, there is still plenty of material left to bring to the screen. As of the moment, it has yet to be revealed just how much material the live-action series will cover, but its cast might give us a better idea of which familiar faces from the franchise will appear.

The current cast list includes Oji Suzuka as protagonist Kota Shimura and Meru Nukumi as Kaho Asamiya. Actor Noritaka Hamao is set to play Tatsuya Ogi, the Mixed Martial Arts prodigy, with actor Kentaro Maeda taking on the role of rival Reo Shinjo. Yusuke Iseya will play the part of promoter Yugo Kuwata, while Nana Asakawa will play Rumi, a popular influencer from the franchise. The series might be filled with fights, but they are more “mundane” ones than the likes of Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen, which can often see city blocks or entire planets destroyed. With Viral Hit set to be joined by other franchises looking to capitalize on the live-action anime adaptation train, such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Mobile Suit Gundam, it’s a very unique time for the anime medium.

What do you think of Viral Hit taking the Netflix world by storm once again next month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!