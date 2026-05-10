3 Major Questions Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Never Answered

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo shocked fans with the tragic fate that befell Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the original series. The main story ended in September 2024, and only a year later, the series returned with a sequel story. The new manga, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, takes place 68 years into the future, following new characters. The Jujutsu world has changed drastically since, on average, sorcerers are a lot weaker than they used to be. Compared to the main story, where special-grade sorcerers like Satoru Gojo were deemed as the pillars of the Jujutsu world, the new generation is struggling to find anyone on the same level as them. The sequel manga focused on the conflict between the sorcerers and the Simurians, an alien race with incredible powers who came to Japan as refugees. After both sides clashed, the Jujutsu society searched desperately for someone powerful enough to fight Dabura. Seeing that no sorcerer was strong enough to put up a decent fight, they let Yuka Okkotsu, a terminally ill teenager, clean up their mess. This further implies that there was no special-grade sorcerer they could rely on, except for Yuji Itadori. His powers in the sequel are undeniable, and the final volume gave him the rank he truly deserved.

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