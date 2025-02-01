Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Shares Shocking First Look At Alternate Reality Levi

Attack on Titan’s first movie might only be a compilation film that brings together the final episodes of the anime adaptation, but this doesn’t mean that MAPPA didn’t have a major surprise for fans. The Last Attack is headed to North American theaters later this month, though the feature-length film has already arrived on the silver screen in Japan. The post-credit scene was one that got many anime fans talking, as it was a completely new scene that focused on a very different version of the Scout Regiment. While the film already showed us alternate takes on Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, an official look at the “new” Captain Levi has arrived.

For those who might not know, the post-credits scene of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is based on the “Attack on School Castes” spin-off. In this alternate reality take on the Survey Corps, the main characters put down their three-dimensional maneuver gear and instead focus on their high school studies and drama. In previews for this scene, anime fans have witnessed Eren, Armin, and Mikasa breaking the fourth wall and actually watching The Last Attack movie in theaters themselves. While the trio has been featured in a number of images, it’s only until now that we are able to see what this alternate reality has in store for Levi.

Levi The Janitor

While Captain Levi has always been able to take down the Titans thanks to his military prowess, the Titan killer also kept a tidy home. Throughout Attack on Titan, Levi’s skill at cleaning and making sure that his surrounding was up to snuff was the funniest thing about the character. In the alternate reality of Attack on School Castes, Levi has dove right into his life’s calling and has become a janitor, dancing it up now that he no longer has to deal with the nation of Marley. You can check out Levi in his new profession below.

Levi’s Bad Boy Status

Creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at the idea that he has plans for an Attack on Titan sequel, but he is more than willing to revisit his universe with special manga entries. Most recently, the mangaka released a new story that focused on Levi’s backstory in Attack on Titan: Bad Boy. Released as a part of the art book, Attack on Titan: Fly, the story took readers back to the younger days of the hardened soldier. While Levi wasn’t killing Titans as a child, he was encountering issues just as dark as the people eaters. It’s doubtful we’ll see this story animated any time soon but it’s existence proves that Hajime is more than willing to return to his universe.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack arrives in theaters on February 10th.

