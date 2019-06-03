Universal Studios Shares First Photos of Attack on Titan Attraction

Universal Studios Japan recently announced that they would be adding a huge new slate of special anime attractions including Sailor Moon, Shin Godzilla vs. Evangelion, and Attack on Titan as part of their “Cool Japan” initiative. Attack on Titan‘s attraction is a special 3D live theater event dubbed “Attack on Titan THE REAL,” which will be running for a limited time from May 31st to August 25th.

Now that the show has kicked off in full, Twitter account @AttackOnFans shared special photos from the big show. Check them out below!

New photos from Universal Studios Japan’s “#AttackOnTitan : THE REAL” 3D live theater! 😍😍😍 [P.1] pic.twitter.com/jotoYiCxGG — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 31, 2019

New photos from Universal Studios Japan’s “#AttackOnTitan : THE REAL” 3D live theater! 😍😍😍 [P.2] pic.twitter.com/Q9wGiXlGSB — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 31, 2019

New photos from Universal Studios Japan’s “#AttackOnTitan : THE REAL” 3D live theater! 😍😍😍 [P.3] pic.twitter.com/e2RhkSOV9I — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 31, 2019

The show features original animation of a battle made specifically for the event as the Survey Corps fight to take back Wall Maria (which is the current arc of Season 3). The event will also feature the Survey Corps flying around, and will even have some “realistic” statues of Erwin and Levi. Fans see a bit of this in these photos, which even include a shot of Peaure and Roy of Berg newspapers — who have yet to be seen in the currently running Season 3 Part 2 of the anime.

The show will only be running until the end of Summer, so if you’re in Japan any time soon you might want to swing by! For everyone else, new episodes of the series are still airing as of this writing and the anime is heading toward some of the most intense moments in the series to date.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.