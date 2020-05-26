Attack On Titan Studio Undergoes Major Executive Change

✖

Wit Studio has become one of the biggest animation studios in the medium of anime today, having given audiences big hits such as Attack On Titan and Vinland Saga, is seeing a shake-up within its ranks as a producer within the studio is seeing a big promotion and becoming a Vice President within IG Productions. Wit Studio is a subsidiary within the larger company known as Production IG, so it definitely isn't a surprise to see that the larger benefactors of the studio are promoting talent from within to continue their journey of making new anime series!

With Attack On Titan's fourth season coming up later this year, it seems as though Wit Studio is certainly going to have their hands full with putting together the final chapter of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps. Vinland Saga, the viking anime that took the world by storm last year, was also produced by Wit Studio and while a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, there are certainly rumors that the animation house will be returning to this world of vikings and bloodshed.

The executive change for Wit Studio comes in the form of producer George Wada being given a major promotion by becoming executive vice president of Production IG overall. Based on the history of Wit Studio and the general fantastic work that they've done in the past that has been received by the anime community as a whole, it's no surprise to see that some of those who worked in creating some of the biggest anime series in the medium today are getting promotions!

Wit Studio is surely looking to have a bright future in the world of anime, having really made a name for itself with Attack On Titan but looking to branch out with the upcoming Great Pretender. This new anime from Wit will follow a number of con men who find themselves on a journey where they are running from the mob and attempting to pull off heists along the way. Based on Wit Studio's pedigree, Great Pretender is definitely looking to leave its mark on the world of anime and continuing the hot streak of the anime studio.

What do you think of this executive shift within both Wit Studio and Production IG? Are you pumped for Attack On Titan's final season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Wit!

Via Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.