‘Attack on Titan’ Will Host Season 3 World Premiere In The US

It looks like Attack on Titan is about to march its way to the US. Not long ago, the anime confirmed it will host its season three world premiere at Anime Expo, and the event isn’t one fans will want to miss.

According to reports, Anime Expo will screen the first episode of Attack on Titan in an exclusive premiere. This screening will proceed the US theatrical showings of Attack on Titan‘s new season as they’re slated to go live on July 10. Anime Expo will cut ahead of those events by airing on July 8.

Not only with Attack on Titan premiere its third season at Anime Expo, but it will also bring together some of the anime’s top stars. The Japanese and English voice actors for Eren Jaeger will attend the event and answer questions about season three.

If you will be around Anime Expo this summer, you will want to carve out time to watch this special premiere. You can read up on the event details for the screening below:

Date: Sunday, July 8

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Room: LACC \ Main Event (Hall B)

If you cannot make it to this Attack on Titan screening or its theatrical outing, then you should know the anime will go live worldwide in late July. The third season will premiere in Japan on July 22 via NHK and roll through a full 24 episodes.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

