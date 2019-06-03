Attack on Titan Reveals SPOILER Is Alive

Attack on Titan episode 54 left the fandom in shambles, as two major characters laid down their lives in order to help the Survey Corps escape the Beast Titan’s ambush in Shinganshina. Of the two (Armin and Erwin), it was certainly Armin’s sacrifice that hit fans the hardest, as the young Scout faced the Colossus Titan’s deadly steam attack, and was left a horrifically burned corpse as a result.

But if you thought that last episode was the height of drama that Attack on Titan season 3 would bring, episode 55 has come along and wants you to hold its beer! WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Attack on Titan episode 55 put breaks on the action, tension and horror, in order to dive deep into what is arguably the series’ most dramatic moment yet. The episode is titled “Midnight Sun,” but it really is more of a Sophie’s Choice situation: After the drastic final showdown between the Survey Corps, the Beast Titan’s forces (including the Armored and Colossus Titans), the Scouts reconvene on a rooftop. It’s discovered that Armin isn’t quite fully dead yet – but he’s definitely on the way. Seeing his friend had a chance, Eren Yaeger consulted Captain Levi to use the one Titan shot in their possession, to enact a desperate plan: inject Armin with the Titan serum, and once he became a mindless Titan, feed the incapacitated Bertholt to him, so that Armin can absorb the Colossus Titan powers and heal himself.

It’s a simple, unanimous, plan until Floch Forster, only surviving Corps member of Erwin’s doomed charge on the Beast Titan, shows up carrying Erwin, who was still barely clinging to life, as well. That sets up a choice that splits the Survey Corps in two: members like Levi and Forster want to revive Erwin, for the good of humanity, while Eren and Mikasa want to revive Armin, believing he is the true visionary that will lead humanity. The debate gets really close to bloodshed, but a timely return by Hange (who survived Bertolt’s Colossus Titan explosion, maimed in one eye), helps cooler heads prevail. Mikasa relents, Eren is removed, and Levi is left with the hard choice to make.

The big twist comes as Levi remembers Eren’s views on the future, once their crusade was over, and compares that to Armin’s dreams and hopes for the future. Ultimately, Levi decides to save Armin, and successfully transforms him into a Titan, and feeds Bertolt to him. Armin is last seen emerging alive from a Titan body, while Erwin passes away on the rooftop, with Levi and Hange in his company.

Were you shocked that Armin survived and now has the power of a Colossus Titan? Let us know in the comments!

