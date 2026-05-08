Yu-Gi-Oh’s First Anime Series Returns This Year Following Major Milestone

Yu-Gi-Oh! might be one of the biggest trading card games around, but the story of Duel Monsters has been continuing as an anime franchise for decades. Much like the Mobile Suit Gundam series, the anime adaptation has been able to find longevity thanks to focusing on new characters, new worlds, and new duels. While new stories have been explored, Yu-Gi-Oh’s anime universe is still tied to the characters and tale that kicked it off. Yugi Moto and his dueling comrades haven’t returned for a new series since their initial adventure on the small screen, but 2026 is going to change that thanks to one big project arriving later this year.

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To celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh!, the “Kazuki Takahashi Original Art Exhibition: YU-GI-OH! ART WORKS” will be held in Japan. Taking place this winter, the physical locale will honor the deceased creator of the franchise by highlighting his work for anime fans to see for themselves. On top of this big event, Yu-Gi-Oh! has also reached over forty-four million copies of its manga in circulation, making for a big 2026 for the franchise all around. You can check out a first look at the upcoming event taking place later this year below.

Yugi And Kaiba Celebrate Their Franchise

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Yugi Moto’s voice actor, Shunsuke Kazama, shared the following announcement when it comes to the upcoming exhibit: “I’m really looking forward to Takahashi-sensei’s original artwork exhibition. Through “Yu-Gi-Oh!“, Sensei crafted a story that transcends time and space, bringing souls back to life. I believe that as long as we continue to love his art and his stories, Takahashi-sensei’s spirit will return to this world time and time again. I can’t wait to experience his many works and connect with his spirit.”

Joining Yugi for this monumental occasion, the voice of Seto Kaiba, “I once saw Kazuki Takahashi-sensei signing shikishi (colored drawing paper). He didn’t just sign it—he drew an illustration on it, too. It was like magic. In the blink of an eye, Yugi and Kaiba came to life with such energy. At the wrap party, where everyone had had a few drinks, Sensei drew countless shikishi for the anime staff—using a marker instead of his usual pen. Even though Sensei hadn’t really put his 100% into it, seeing the actual drawings in person was truly awe-inspiring. As I stood next to him, utterly amazed, Sensei—who was really shy—looked a bit embarrassed. Duelists! You’re about to see the original artwork Sensei created with all his heart! Don’t miss it! Kazuki Takahashi is still alive there!”

The last time we saw Yu-Gi-Oh! on the small screen with a proper anime was in Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!, which ended in 2025. As of the writing of this article, the franchise has taken a different approach via Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game: The Chronicles. Released as more of a shot series, the anime follows the characters from the cards themselves, making for quite the departure from the likes of Yuji Moto and Seto Kaiba.

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