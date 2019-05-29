Attack on Titan Releases Episode 55 Synopsis

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 is keeping fans on the edges of their seats every week, and this latest episode was no exception. Episode 54 saw the Survey Corps embark on their most deadly mission yet: finishing the battle for Wall Maria against the Beast Titan, Zeke, and his cohorts Reiner and Bertolt.

The Scouts were ultimately victorious, taking down the Beast, Armored and Colossus Titans, to reclaim Shiganshina District. However, that victory cost the Corps the greatest price in human life that they’ve ever paid – and the newly-released synopsis for episode 55 is teasing just how much drama those deaths are going to cause.

Here’s the synopsis for Episode 55 of the Attack on Titan anime: “Eren was standing in front of Armin. Under Eren’s sadness, two enemies appears from above the wall…”

The translation isn’t perfect, but the implications are still pretty ominous. Episode 54 “Hero” ended with Armin laying down his life working with Eren to bring down Bertolt’s Colossus Titan. The plan worked, but Armin was killed, and the last scene saw Eren standing in mourning over his dead best friend’s scorched corpse, on a Shiganshina rooftop. It sounds like episode 55 will open with two enemies appearing on Wall Maria and watching Eren. Question is: who could it be?

The answer may already have been revealed by the official preview for Attack on Titan episode 55 – which you can watch above. One of the first scenes in the trailer shows the Cart Titan, carrying the injured Zeke on its back, confronting Eren on the rooftop. Eren is using Bertolt as a human shield – so it seems as though a tense Mexican Standoff unfolding in this scene. No doubt Zeke and the Cart Titan want to get back Bertolt – but what will Eren have to bargain for?

Without dropping any spoilers, Attack on Titan manga fans are eagerly anticipating the anime fandom’s experience with the next few episodes of the show. Because if you think that Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 has been crazy so far… Just keep watching.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.