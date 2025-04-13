Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares New Zenitsu Look Ahead of Movie Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the works on returning to theaters later this year with the first film in a planned new trilogy of films, and it’s counting down the days with a special new look at Zenitsu Agatsuma. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a brand new trilogy of feature films coming to theaters adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. This trilogy will be taking on the final fights between Tanjiro and the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Ranks, and has some big plans for everyone involved in the chaos.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting theaters across Japan with the first film in its trilogy later this July, and to celebrate the films have kicked off a special new countdown to really amp up the hype. This new countdown will be launching special promotional materials for the film as we get closer to its July release, and the latest of these efforts have shared a cool new look at Zenitsu as he’s getting ready to play his crucial role in the fights across Muzan’s Infinity Castle. Check it out below.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. The film will also be releasing in IMAX and other large premium formats with both Japanese and English dubbed audio versions available upon its premiere, and is the first in a new trilogy of planned films. But as of the time of this publication, release details for the final two films have yet to be announced.

As for what this new film will be about, it picks up shortly after the events of the Hashira Training arc seen in Demon Slayer Season 4. The synopsis for the film teases it as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

What’s Going On With Zenitsu?

Demon Slayer is touting that this new trilogy will be adapting the final battles between Tanjiro and the Demon Slayers against Muzan’s demon forces, but it’s yet to be revealed how these fights will be split across the three movies. What has been made clear by the final moments of that fourth season, however, is that Zenitsu is particularly locked in one of the fights coming his way as his mood changed soon after he got a very mysterious letter.

The Zenitsu shown in both this poster and that we’ll see in this new trilogy is a much more serious fighter than we have seen in the anime to date. That was one of the big flaws with the character that fans had noticed before, and it’s going to be one of the things that he adjusts as the franchise gets a lot more serious from this point on. Zenitsu’s vibe changes along with the rest of the series, and now it’s time to see how all of these fights will end.