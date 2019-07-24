Watch: Avatar The Last Airbender’s Aang Takes on Fullmetal Alchemist’s Edward Elric in Latest Death Battle

Death Battle!, the long-running YouTube series that pairs up famous fictional characters for battles to the death, dipped back into the world of animation with their latest episode when Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender took Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist.

After explaining both characters’ histories and abilities, the video cut to an animated depiction of a battle between the two, as Elric attacks a young Aang after thinking he commented on his height.

The battle goes back and forth with both sides getting a few good hits in, but Aang quickly seals the victory after entering the Avatar state.

“Ed may have been more quick-witted and inventive, and he certainly had more combat experience,” one of the announcers explains. “But Aang’s bending abilities were far more versatile readily-available than combat alchemy.”

“Yeah, it had cool stuff like cannons and gun trumpets, but Aang was fast enough to react to lighting (cuts to a clip of Aang deflecting Fire Lord Ozai’s lighting attacks), and that’s way faster than dodging a measly bullet,” said the other.

The pair’s strongest feats where then compared, with Elric destroying a 10-story building and creating a blast equal to 30.5 kilotons of TNT. However Aang was able to create a ravine around the city of Yu Dao while in the Avatar state, which was calculated to need at least 159.8 kilotons of TNT. That number was more than five times the biggest blast Elric ever took, thus Aang was able to crush Elric’s automail replacement arm.

The announcer then added that Elric could theoretically reach the same power heights as Aang’s Avatar state, but he’d need to sacrifice most of his life force to do it and it wouldn’t last nearly as long.

Netflix announced back in September 2018 that it would be making a live-action adaptation series of the original series that ran from 2005-08. Very little details have been released since the initial announcement, though Mark Hamill (who voiced Ozai) stated in June that he would like to take part in the series.