Nickelodeon Animator Drops Out of A.I. Program Following Backlash

Jorge R. Gutierrez has made a big name for himself in the animation industry, working on projects such as El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Maya And The Three, and El Macho. In the future, the animator is planning to enter the world of Looney Tunes with a Speedy Gonzalez movie. Unfortunately, while Jorge recently made the news by confirming that he was hoping to bring back a Nickelodeon classic, fans were up in arms when they learned that he was planning to be a part of Amazon’s artificial intelligence endeavors within the animation world. Hearing the fan response, Gutierrez has released a new statement.

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Taking to social media, Gutierrez confirmed that thanks to the backlash, he was leaving Amazon’s A.I. animation endeavor, “Learning a lot from many of you. Thank you. Lots of information that I’m digesting wholeheartedly. I am absolutely understanding the concern of using AI to assist an animation pipeline. For all those showing me grace, I really appreciate it. I have a lot to think about. I have decided to drop out of the AI program at Amazon. I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to those I upset. I promise to do better moving forward. Thank you for your patience with me. I will try harder.”

Jorge’s Departure

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Amazon’s history with artificial intelligence hasn’t exactly won many fans over in recent years, and for good reason. One of the most prevalent examples that many fans point to is in the anime world, as the massive company attempted to use artificial intelligence to create English Dubs for some specific television series in the medium. Specifically, series like Banana Fish and Vinland Saga were given A.I. dubs that were heavily ridiculed by fans online, receiving such a backlash that said dubs were stricken from Amazon Prime Video. To date, Amazon hasn’t attempted to recreate English Dubs using artificial intelligence, making it all the more disappointing for many fans that these new animated projects were announced.

One of the big reasons why Gutierrez had been making headlines this month was thanks to his major reveal that he was in talks to resurrect El Tigre, years following the series finale. On top of bringing back the classic Nickelodeon protagonist, the animator was also hoping to include the likes of My Life as a Teenage Robot and Invader Zim into the mix, already receiving approval from the creators of these series in resurrecting these NickToons. While not confirmed to actually become a reality, Jorge revealed as this year’s MomoCon that he was in active talks with Paramount, while also working on projects for Netflix and Warner Bros.

What do you think of Jorge Gutierrez’s departure from Amazon’s A.I. animation endeavor? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Jorge R. Gutierrez