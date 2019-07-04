Avatar: The Last Airbender Meets Pokemon In This Fan-Video

Water. Earth. Fire. Wind. These four elements were the focal point of the wildly popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang, the last airbender, used his power over the element of wind to attempt to stop the Fire Nation from overtaking the world. On his journey, he met a number of friends and even managed to turn enemies into friends as well. While Aang and company may have power over the elements, certain Pokemon have said elements flowing throughout their very being. One fan decided to unite these two franchises through one amazing video.

Twitter User OhKayArt re-imagined the intro animation to Avatar: The Last Airbender with certain Pokemon taking the part of the individual “benders” who once filled the screentime:

This project still makes me so happyyy!! Starting in September I should have time to get back and finish it! RIP the toonboom file that got deleted at some point last year T^T Luckily I had this export saved so I can trace over my roughs *PHEW!!* #pokemon #animation #animonthly pic.twitter.com/ZMvdA0a5iy — K. (@OhKayArt) July 3, 2019

The Pokemon that were used for each of these elements include Squirtle for water, Sandshrew for Earth, Charizard for fire, and Pidgeot for Wind. Each of these pocket monsters are perfect representatives of each of these elements, especially when a few of them evolve into their stronger forms. The four of these creatures were originally introduced as part of the first generation of Pokemon, with most of them finding their way into the stable of Ash Ketchum, the series’ protagonist.

Avatar the Last Airbender did not have the longevity of the Pokemon series, or its popularity, but it is still considered by many to be the greatest animated series ever made. Originally created in 2005 for Nickelodeon, the franchise ran for four seasons and did warrant a live action film, though the latter was received to some harsh fan and critical reception. Recently, the original creators of the series unveiled that a new live action series was in the works for Netflix.

While Pokemon had more seasons under its belt than we can count with over a thousand episodes, Avatar did also have a sequel series that lasted for four seasons as well with the Legend of Korra.

What do you think of this fan video that merges the worlds of Pokemon with Avatar the Last Airbender? Do you think the right Pokemon were used in representing their respective elements? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and airbending!