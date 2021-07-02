Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang on Airscooter Funko Pop Is Back in Stock With Chase

In late 2018 Funko announced a wave of Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop figures that included the Hot Topic exclusive Aang on Airscooter Pop as the crown jewel of the collection. The figure has been restocked a couple of times since then, but it always sells out pretty quickly. That said, if you haven't scored the the glow-in-the-dark Chase variant pictured above yet, your next opportunity is happening right now.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang on Airscooter Pop is available to pre-order here at Hot Topic for $12.50. The GITD Chase will be shipped at random. Note that the Chase fetches high prices on eBay at the moment, so you could hit the jackpot if you're lucky.

In other Avatar: The Last Airbender merch news, McFarlane Toys recently released a magnificent collection of figures that include Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Appa the sky bison in 5-inch scale. Unfortunately, they debuted at Walmart and sold out quickly. Keep tabs on the links below for a restock. They might also end up at other retailers in the near future.

