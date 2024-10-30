Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets New Deluxe Funko Pops

avatar: The last airbender funko pops

Fire. Earth. Water. Air. These are the four elements of the Avatar universe and Funko just released the Gaang’s masters of each! The latest drop from Funko includes four deluxe Pops: Aang, Katara, Toph, and Zuko, each masters of their respective element, and Katara, Toph, and Zuko are the masters who taught Aang everything he knows.

This deluxe drop not only includes some of the best (and arguably, more vital) Gaang members, but each Pop also includes an elemental background, visually similar to the opening credits of the show. My favorite would have to be the Katara Pop, which includes a great icy background that really looks like ice. Check out the details for the Pops below to get your pre-order in.

The future of Avatar is long and vast, especially with the popularity of Netflix’s live-action reboot. When it premiered back in February this year, the show was breaking Netflix’s viewership records. According to the most recent Netflix data, which covers from January to June 2024, Avatar: The Last Airbender took the 5th spot for Most Watched Series on the platform, above other live-action adaptation content like Bridgerton.

Beyond just the numbers, fans have considered this adaptation to be leaps and bounds above the previous adaptation – the disappointing M. Night Shyamalan 2010 movie. Netflix greenlit season 2 of the series quickly, jumping on the success of season 1. Back in September, Netflix released a sneak peak of a certain earth-bender who’s getting a Funko Pop today… the incredible Toph Beifong! As soon as season 2 was announced, we knew they were looking for their perfect Toph. Now she’s here! The fan-favorite character is certainly a selling point of season 2, and we’re excited to see how Netflix does with her.



