Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Shares First Look at Toph: Watch

Avatar: The Last Airbender knows what the fans want and that is Toph Beifong. When Netflix brought its live-action adaptation of the series to life, fans were ready by the end of book one to meet the fabled bender. With the announcement of Avatar: The Last Airbender season two, casting for Toph got underway, and now we have been given our first look at the girl. Netflix has found its own Toph, and you can see her in action thanks to a special clip.

As you can see below, Avatar: The Last Airbender season two has posted a special teaser in honor of Geeked Week. The event, which culminates in Atlanta tonight, kickstarted with its reveal of Toph. While our first look at the earth bender is short, we can see Toph using her iconic moves in a forested area. As usual, her shoes are off so Toph can better feel the earth, and the strikes she takes to the ground is nothing short of intense.

Who is Playing Toph Beifong?

If you are not familiar with Toph Beifong, well – you are missing the greatest piece of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The character was teased in book one as Aang began tapping into the Spirit World, but we do not meet Toph in full until book two begins. The earth bender is one of the strongest in the land, and Toph's personality is just as gruff. Her dry wit and levelheaded strategies made Toph a favorite with fans years ago. And though she is blind, Toph uses her lack of sight as a gift in battle.

Oh, and who is playing Toph? It is none other than actress Mia Cech who has starred in The Darkest Mind and Rim of the World.

In the original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender positioned Toph as a teacher for Aang, and her tough love transformed the air bender into a stronger fighter. Her difficult relationship with Sokka and Katara blossoms into something genuine. Plus, no one gives better zingers to Zuko than the blind earth bender. Netflix has its work cut out in bringing the girl to life, but this teaser is rather promising.

When Does Avatar: The Last Bender Season 2 Premiere?

Clearly, the team behind Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for season two, and this new footage proves as much. We know the show is back in production, so Netflix will hopefully have more updates on hand for the series. The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender covered a lot of ground in introducing its leads and complex world, but book two is where things get serious.

While Aang trains harder than ever, Avatar: The Last Airbender season two will pit his growth against the Earth Kingdom. The nation is in the midst of war, and cities like Ba Sing Se will take our heroes for a loop. With Zuko still on Aang's trail, tensions will flare in season two. So while we don't know when Avatar: The Last Airbender will return with its new episodes, this teaser has fans more eager than ever for its comeback.

What do you make of this latest update on Avatar: The Last Airbender? Are you locked in for season two?