Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Series Brings Back Original Composer

Netflix’s is working to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action series, and it looks like another veteran of the series will be part of that.

Jeremy Zuckerman, who served as composer on the original Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra, recently confirmed via Twitter that he will be doing the music for the live-action adaptation. While Zuckerman hinted that it’s all “in early development”, he reassured that he would be involved with the project.

As it’s in early development, there’s nothing official yet but yes, I’ll be doing the music for the @netflix #AvatarTheLastAirbender live action series. — Jeremy Zuckerman (@JeremyZuckerman) September 18, 2018

For diehard fans of the Avatar franchise, this will surely be a pleasant surprise, and probably inspire more hope about the live-action adaptation. Sure, fans were burned badly by M. Night Shymalan’s The Last Airbender film, but it sounds like this adaptation will handle things very differently.

Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who created the initial series, have been brought on as showrunners and executive producers for the live-action adaptation. The series will be casting diverse talent for its roles, and is expected to begin production sometime in 2019.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.” DiMartino and Konietzko said in a statement when the series was announced. “We can’t wait to to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action and world building.”

“We’re committed to honoring Bryan and Mike’s vision for this retelling and are thrilled to support them on creating a live-action event series, bringing Aang’s epic world of elemental magic to life for global audiences on Netflix,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s vice president of Kids & Family Content.

What do you think of Zuckerman returning for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series? Let us know what you think in the comments below.