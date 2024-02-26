Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Pulling In Some Top-Tier Ratings

Avatar: The Last Airbender has debuted its live-action series with Netflix at last, and it turns out it's pulling in some top-tier ratings with the streaming service! Avatar: The Last Airbender is the latest of Netflix's produced live-action adaptations of classic animated projects, and there was a lot of buzz over whether or not this one would be a hit given that the franchise failed to launch a live-action adaptation previously. But now that the series is here, it's been made clear by fans that there has been an overwhelming positive response to what they've seen.

Avatar: The Last Airbender might not have been as big of a hit with critics as fans were hoping to see, but the series is currently pulling in some major ratings. After taking the number one spot in the Top TV Shows in the U.S. with Netflix along with its debut (which it currently still has as of the time of this writing), Flixpatrol has also reported that Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently number one in 84 different countries. This makes it quite the successful debut weekend for the live-action adaptation.

(Photo: Netflix)

Will There Be an Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently holding strong in the first weekend of its debut with Netflix, but it has yet to be announced whether or not the series will be coming back for a new season. The Rotten Tomatoes score is currently sitting at 60%, which makes it Fresh as of the time of this writing. But you can check out the original eight episode first season of the series now streaming with Netflix if you wanted to judge how the series turned out for yourself.

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

How do you feel about Avatar: The Last Airbender's ratings with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!