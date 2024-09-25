Avatar: The Last Airbender Stars Tease Season 2 With Their Intense Training Schedule

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series had some big news for fans at this year's Netflix Geeked Week Event. For some time, fans had been waiting to see which young actor would take on the role of Toph, the blind earth bender who would help Aang in his bending lessons. On top of the big reveal that Miya Cech was joining the cast for season two and beyond, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with two of the series veterans. Ian Ousely and Dallas Liu, the live-action Sokka and Prince Zuko, were on the red carpet of Geeked Week to discuss season two and where they're at in their preparation for the adaptation's return.

To start our interview, we made sure to bring up the fact that Gordon Cormier, the live-action Aang, had stated in the past that he had seen the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series dozens of times. Dallas Liu hilariously was skeptical of this claim, "Do we really believe he's watched it twenty-seven times? I've heard different numbers before. It started at eight but then we got to twenty-four. Twenty-seven?" Ian Ousley stated that while he hasn't seen the animated series that many times, he did grow up with Aang and his fellow benders, "We grew up on the show so we have a more core memory. The series came out far before he was born so it makes sense. I only watched it once to go into season two."

(Photo: Netflix)

Avatar's Second Season Boot Camp Has Begun

Dallas confirmed that both himself and Ian are currently in "Boot Camp" for the upcoming season, "We're in boot camp right now so we're working on our own characters' fighting styles. Ian is working on his specialty with weapons and I'm working on some cool wire work stuff. I'm working on improving Zuko's fire bending as well. Also, there's a lot of stretching." Ousley hilariously confirmed the sheer amount of stretching needed, "Seriously, so much stretching is needed."

What Will Sokka And Zukko Be Up To In Season Two?

As fans of the original animated series know, this upcoming second season will be heavily focused on the Earth Kingdom. While Aang will be busy training with Toph to sharpen his Earth-bending skills, Sokka will be mastering skills of his own. While Sokka never gains the ability to bend water like his sister, his tactical mind and his wielding of unique weapons allow him to hang out with his friends in the heat of battle. Even though Sokka lost his lady love in the season one finale, expect Katara's big brother to fall in love in the series' future.

Prince Zuko is a much more complicated matter in the live-action adaptation's future. While he was still shown searching for the Avatar in the first season's finale, animated fans are well aware of the internal struggle that the Fire Nation prince is undergoing. Thanks to Princess Azula and her deadly friends set to capture both Zuko and Aang, expect things to heat up for the prince and Uncle Iroh. If the live-action adaptation is your first time diving into the world of bending, expect some major surprises when it comes to Dallas Liu's character in the upcoming second season.

