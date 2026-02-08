One Piece Reveals Brook and Gunko’s Shocking Past After Their Reunion

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After the shocking backstory, One Piece resumes the intense battle in Elbaph as the Holy Knights decide to bring the nation down. The Giants were caught off guard by the sudden attack, as they were welcoming the Straw Hat Pirates. Even before the flashback commenced, the story revealed that Gunko, of the Holy Knights who played a huge role in capturing the children and using them as hostages, has a connection with Brook. She often listens to his music and has a completely different personality when she is not being controlled by Imu. The story features a glimpse of Brook holding Gunko’s hand when she was a child, sparking many discussions about their relationship.

The flashback even confirmed that Gunko has been serving as Imu’s subordinate for decades. As Harald’s backstory has finally ended, the manga is set to answer some of the biggest questions in the arc. Right after seeing Gunko, Brook rushes to catch up with her while leaving his crew alone worry about him. The latest Chapter 1173 unveils what happened in the past, shedding more light on Gunko’s character.

One Piece Reveals Brook’s Hatred Towards Gunko

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Chapter 1173 reveals that Brook managed to find Gunko and calls her Princess Shuri. He has a hard time believing she is alive even after all these years, but the resemblance is uncanny. He figures that there is a possibility that Gunko might be related to the princess he once knew because she would be nearing 80 years old if she were still alive. However, he also can’t deny that the princess’ unique features, such as blue hair and the mismatched color of her eyes, are the same as Gunko’s.

Not to mention that Gunko is a Holy Knight and she loves Brook’s music, so it’s not hard for him to connect the dots. Brook never wanted to see her again, considering how she killed her father, the man Brook owed so much to. Gunko’s mind is being controlled by Imu, and she is struggling to remember the past. Her eyes become clear for a second, but then she immediately launches a weaker attack on Brook, from which he easily breaks out. While she’s trying to talk to Brook, Imu expresses their wrath at seeing her defiance and uses force to keep controlling her.

While Brook is still looking for answers, he doesn’t realize Gunko is trying to explain herself, but she is unable to say anything. Their encounter leads to nowhere, as the two of them won’t be able to talk unless Imu allows Gunko to do as she wishes, which seems unlikely for as long as the fight continues. The series will delve deeper into Gunko’s past and the reason behind why she killed her father, which could be related to Imu and the Holy Knights.

