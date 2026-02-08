Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel May Have Confirmed Its First Major Death

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, by Gege Akutami, is currently in its final stretch, a few months after making its exciting debut in September 2025. The series was released as a short sequel expected to run for about six months in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, releasing no more than three volumes. While the epilogue in the original manga’s final volume introduced Yuta Okkotsu’s grandchildren, Modulo sheds more light on their past and their characters. The story centers around Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, who are now attending high school while working as Jujutsu sorcerers. They are at the center of the chaos after the negotiation for coexisting with the Simurians, an alien race, fell apart.

While the Simurians enforce their values on the sorcerers, Yuka chooses to act as Earth’s representative in her battle against Dabura. With only three months left to live because of her illness, she decides to sacrifice herself to save her people from the Simurians. On the other hand, Tsurugi, who somehow learned about the horrible fate awaiting his younger sister, decides to do everything in his power to ensure she doesn’t die a day sooner than when she’s supposed to. Tsurugi challenges Maru to a duel in order to drive the Simurians off the planet. The battle reaches a heartbreaking end in the latest Chapter 21, hinting at Tsurugi’s death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo May Have Killed Off Tsurugi in

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Since the battle between Tsurugi and Maru began, it was clear that the latter was far more powerful. Even though the two of them didn’t want to fight each other, they had a lot to protect. Tsurugi easily lost the first round of the battle, but he received help from Rika since the ring was with him. Not to mention that Rika also carried Maki’s Soul Split Katana, one of the most powerful cursed tools in the series. Thanks to the powers of his grandfather, Tsurugi easily turned the battle around.

However, in Chapter 21, he decided to let everything go as he let Maru’s attack hit him. He could’ve won the battle, but thought a future where he won wouldn’t be right. Since the fight began, Tsurugi felt guilty, thinking he was doing something wrong. He passed out on Maru’s shoulders with severe injuries, leaving his fate unknown. The chapter also features Maru crying while an unconscious Tsurugi lies at his side.

Since Maru didn’t rush to get him treatment, there is a possibility that Tsurugi didn’t survive the injury. However, nothing can be certain until the manga clarifies it. Tsurugi isn’t the only one; even Cross’ status is still unknown, even though it’s been weeks since he was fatally shot by a sorcerer. Meanwhile, Yuka hasn’t made an appearance since she hid inside one of her shadows while Dabura continues to fight Mahoraga. The manga is nearing its end, and Yuji will play a major role in deciding the fate of the Jujutsu world.

