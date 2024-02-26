Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shouts Out the Show's Most Important Earth Bender

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently taking over Netflix with the debut of its live-action series, but one Earth Bender is really stealing the show with a very important scene with Iroh! As fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender see the newest live-action take on the franchise in action, they are also seeing many smaller adjustments to how the original Nickelodeon animated series play out. One of these changes involves Iroh being captured by Earth Benders, and Episode 4 sees one of these Earth Benders really emphasize how much damage Iroh and the Fire Nation have done to the others during their conquering spree.

Episode 4 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender features Albert Nassrallah as a nameless Earth Bender whose brother was lost defending Ba Sing Se, and this one scene really hammers home that while fans might have liked seeing Iroh and Zuko in the series to that point, the Fire Nation themselves have caused a lot of atrocities. It's something that Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Iroh also conveys the weight of in hearing Nassrallah, and it's this scene that's really stolen the show for a lot of fans.

His name is Albert Nassrallah. He was incredible to work with. It was an honour and a pleasure. Give this man all the credit. https://t.co/kd4Ce6Ml2G — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (@bitterasiandude) February 24, 2024

Is Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series Any Good?

Avatar: The Last Airbender makes a lot of changes for the new live-action series with Netflix in terms of structure and pacing, and also makes many smaller adjustments to the characters themselves. But at the same time, the live-action series also leaves room for more intimate and intense moments such as this one as the scope of the Fire Nation's impact on the rest of the world really hits home in a way that's not conveyed as well in other episodes of the series. So it's not surprising to see this one's been such a hit standout scene.

You can check it out and judge for yourself as Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming with Netflix. Running for eight episodes adapting Book One: Water of Nickelodeon's original animated show, Avatar: The Last Airbender stars a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more. Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 has yet to be announced as of this writing.

What did you think of this scene in Episode 4 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!